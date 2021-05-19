Expand / Collapse search

Gambling deal gets final approval in Florida House

By NSF Staff
Published 
Florida
The News Service of Florida

Only one senator opposes Seminole gambling deal

Several senators raised strong concerns about the gambling pact with the Seminole tribe, but then most of them wound up voting for it. Pinellas Republican Jeff Brandes was the only senator to vote against it.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida that would include allowing sports betting in the state. 

The House, during the third day of a special legislative session, voted 97-17 to pass the bill. The Senate voted 39-1 on Tuesday to approve it

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida announced the 30-year deal, known as a compact, last month. The deal would lead to the state receiving $2.5 billion over the first five years.

The tribe would operate sports betting and would receive other benefits, including being able to offer craps and roulette at its casinos. 

The compact is expected to face a legal challenge because of the sports betting provision.