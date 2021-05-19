Gambling deal gets final approval in Florida House

The Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida that would include allowing sports betting in the state.

The House, during the third day of a special legislative session, voted 97-17 to pass the bill. The Senate voted 39-1 on Tuesday to approve it.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida announced the 30-year deal, known as a compact, last month. The deal would lead to the state receiving $2.5 billion over the first five years.

The tribe would operate sports betting and would receive other benefits, including being able to offer craps and roulette at its casinos.

The compact is expected to face a legal challenge because of the sports betting provision.