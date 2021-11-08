Gas leak closes downtown Tampa streets

article

Construction crews working on a project in downtown Tampa struck a gas line Monday, and the ensuing leak is causing evacuations and road closures.

According to Tampa police, the scene of the leak is at 1520 N. Pierce Street, which is just north of Interstate 275.

Police and firefighters are on scene as TECO crews work to cap the leak.

TPD says roads are closed at the 1500 block of N. Morgan Street and N. Pierce Street, as well as the 100 block of E. Kay Street and E. Estelle Street.

