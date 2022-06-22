Gas station that fired manager who mistakenly sold gas for 69 cents refusing GoFundMe donations

The gas station manager who was fired for mistakenly selling gas at 69 cents a gallon in California said the company is refusing to accept thousands of dollars raised to repay for the error.

John Szczecina was fired last week from the Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova for his mistake, where he accidentally set the pumps to sell premium gasoline for just 69 cents instead of $6.99 after putting a decimal in the wrong spot.

The mistake cost the gas station $16,000 – and it cost Szczecina his job.

His family started a GoFundMe page for him, hoping to raise the money that was lost in order to pay it back because they were worried he could be sued for the error.

PREVIOUS: California gas station manager fired after accidentally selling fuel for 69 cents a gallon

The fundraiser, which has since been closed, raised nearly $24,000.

"I’ve just been awestruck, I’m still in shock, you know. It just makes me feel like there’s good in this world and it’s worth fighting for," Szczecina told KCRA.

On the fundraising page, the family said since the gas station is refusing to accept the money, the donations would be used to cover Szczecina's living expenses and bills while he is unemployed – but told donors that because "this differs from why you originally donated, you can request a refund from GoFundMe."

However, GoFundMe told KCRA that if the gas station declines the money, the funds will be returned to donors regardless.

Before Szczecina realized what he had done that day, drivers rushed to the gas station to take advantage before the mistake were fixed.

"I was just excited. I couldn’t believe it," said Darryl Surita, a man who bought over 100 gallons of fuel.

Surita posted about it on social media, and long lines began to form as word quickly spread.

"I posted a video on my Instagram because I felt like, well I have a lot of followers, so I might as well post it and let everybody enjoy it," he said.

California’s gas prices are currently the highest in the U.S., with the average price per gallon at $6.40 on Monday compared to the national average of $4.98.

FOX 11 contributed to this report.