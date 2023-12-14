Gasparilla Music Festival announces 2024 lineup

article

The headliners are out for the 2024 Gasparilla Music Festival in Tampa.

Over 20 artists are coming to Julien B Lane Riverfront Park on February 16-18 for the festival.

Headlining the weekend are Young the Giant (Saturday), Louis the Child (Saturday), Big Gigantic (Saturday), and Lake Street Dive (Sunday). Also performing at the festival are Coin, Trevor Hall, Digable Planets, and more.

Tickets for the festival start at $45 for General Admission and are available here.