Gasparilla Music Festival moves to Julian B. Lane Park Feb. 16-18

Just when you thought the fun of Gasparilla was over, the music kicks in.

This weekend, the Gasparilla Music Festival returns to Tampa’s riverfront – in a new home at Julian B. Lane Park. Despite the forecast, organizers say the festival will go on rain or shine.

One of the headliners on Friday, 16-year-old JudyAnne Jackson joined Fox 13 anchor Linda Hurtado ahead of her show Friday evening.

The festival is a fundraiser for Recycled Tunes…a program that buys and refurbishes instruments and provides them to students and schools.

