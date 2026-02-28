Lakeland woman accused of performing unlicensed animal surgeries, dogs found living in filthy conditions: PCSO

article

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lakeland woman after investigators say she illegally possessed Xylazine and performed dog surgeries without a veterinary license. PCSO says deputies found five dogs living in filthy crates covered in urine and feces. The animals were turned over to Animal Control and are expected to be available for adoption. Detectives say Ashley Wimbrow, 35, admitted to sedating dogs to crop ears and shorten tails, charging $10–$100 per procedure, despite not being licensed in Florida.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a Lakeland woman is facing multiple charges after she illegally possessed a veterinary sedative, performed surgeries on dogs without a license and kept dogs in filthy conditions at a home.

The backstory:

According to PCSO, detectives were alerted to a suspicious package intercepted by U.S. Customs in New York. The package, shipped from India and addressed to a Lakeland home on North Socrum Loop Road, contained eight boxes of liquid Xylazine, a total of 240 grams.

READ: Lakewood Ranch mother kills 2 children before taking her own life in ‘violent scene’: MCSO

Xylazine, commonly known as "tranq," is a veterinary sedative that has been known to be mixed with fentanyl in street drug sales, the sheriff's office said.

On Thursday, detectives searched the home and spoke with Ashley Wimbrow, 35. According to investigators, Wimbrow said she breeds dogs and used Xylazine to sedate animals while performing surgeries, including shortening dog tails and cropping dog ears. Wimbrow told investigators she charged between $10 and $100 depending on the procedure and size of the dog.

Deputies say Wimbrow admitted she has never had a license to practice veterinary medicine and did not realize she needed one. The sheriff’s office confirmed she does not have a veterinary license in the state of Florida.

Dig deeper:

Inside the home, deputies reported finding five dogs, described as "pocket bullies," a smaller size of pit bull-type breeds. The dogs were confined to crates covered in fresh and dried feces and puddles of urine. Investigators said the room had a strong scent of ammonia.

Wimbrow signed paperwork transferring custody of the dogs to the sheriff’s office. The animals were taken to Polk County Animal Control for medical evaluation, according to the sheriff's office.

PCSO said there were no signs that the dogs were involved in dogfighting, and they are expected to eventually be available for adoption through a rescue organization.

Wimbrow was arrested on Friday and booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, animal neglect and practicing veterinary medicine without a valid license.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Grady Judd said investigators found no evidence of Xylazine being trafficked with fentanyl.

"Fortunately, we found no evidence of ‘tranq/fentanyl’ trafficking. Unfortunately, we discovered that animals were being subject to unsafe surgeries and dogs were being confined in an unhealthy environment. No one should be performing medical procedures on animals without proper training or licensing," Judd said.