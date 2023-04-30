Gasparilla Music Festival returns to the Tampa Riverwalk

article

On Sunday, the Gasparilla Music Festival will take over the Tampa Riverwalk, with gates opening at one in the afternoon.

This year's headliners include hip-hop super-duo Run The Jewels, and Canadian electro-funk duo, and Grammy Award® Nominee Chromeo.

Dozens of bands will be featured across four stages, displaying some of the best local talent from the Tampa area.

Various food options include Big Red BBQ, Big Ray's Fish Camp, Cafe Hey, Chena, Chill Bros Scoop Shop, Dough Nation, Elevage, and Stuff Gourmet.

While the festival area did suffer some damage last night, crews worked all morning so that the festival could be held today.

Saturday ticket holders can also use their tickets to get in on Sunday.