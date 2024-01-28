Gasparilla Parade of Pirates in Tampa featured local bands and businesses

The 4.5-mile Gasparilla Parade of Pirates began at Bay-to-Bay Blvd, where Mayor Jane Castor led the fleet on Saturday afternoon.

The parade was followed by TPD officers and Police Chief Lee Bercaw, then Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and his motorcade.

The Budweiser Clydesdale horses marked the official start of the pirate parade that featured local marching bands and nearly 200 floats from local businesses, USF, UTampa, Tampa Bay Lightning, Hard Rock Hotel, and many more.

For one set of 68-year-old twins, coming to Gasparilla every year in matching costumes has been a tradition since they were 18 years old.

"I have pictures from back then when I was 18, and I stayed right here in Hyde Park," said Mariann Darthangelo, "[The event] It's massive. I've never seen it so huge."