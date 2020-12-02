Gatlinburg's SkyBridge dusted with snow to create 'winter wonderland'

The scene from The SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, was compared to a “winter wonderland” on December 1 after several inches of snowfall fell across the region.

“A walk through Winter Wonderland on The SkyBridge ❄️ Have you been to see the Lights Over Gatlinburg yet? ✨ #gatlinburgskybridge #gatlinburgskylift”, a Facebook post from the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park said.

Annually, the SkyBridge is lined with holiday lights. Last year’s event attracted tens of thousands of visitors.

This year, there will be double the lights with over 40,000 colored lights spread across the SkyBridge and SkyDeck.

According to the National Weather Service, much of central Tennessee experienced snowfall on Monday, with Jamestown receiving 4 inches.