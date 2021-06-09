Gator removed after sneaking into Hernando County post office in middle of night

article

A trapper removed a 7-foot alligator from a post office in Spring Hill early Wednesday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say someone who went into the post office to mail a package at the post office located at 8501 Philatelic Road spotted the reptile roaming around the lobby around 3:30 a.m. and called HCSO for assistance.

According to HCSO, the gator had made its way into the lobby through automatic double doors. It was safely removed.

