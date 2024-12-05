George Steinbrenner’s desire to bring live music to children carries on 3 decades later with holiday concert

The Steinbrenner family recently brought the magic of live music to thousands of school children, many of whom had never seen a performance like this before.

Ruth Eckerd Hall came to life on Thursday as a group of Pinellas County students were treated to more than just Christmas music.

The kids also learned all about the instruments on stage and what it takes to bring a concert like this together.

FOX 13’s Mark Wilson had the honor of emceeing the event again, taking over duties from his mom and dad, who sang and emceed for 30 years.

"You know, it was back in the 80s when all of that started. It's interesting to watch you do it now and think about how things have changed," said John Wilson, former FOX 13 anchor and Mark Wilson’s dad. "It was a great performance. We loved all the people, particularly all the singers who were taking part, the dancers, and then the great musicians on stage. There's nobody better than the Florida Orchestra. Nobody."

They learned how each instrument plays a role in some of the most famous compositions, with dancers rounding them out from the delicate dance of the sugar plum fairy to the bold leaps of the trepak from the ‘Nutcracker’. Then a journey on a magical sleigh ride and to a frozen land far, far away where the students couldn't help themselves but join in.

"You know, one of my favorite parts is the message of you can be one of these professionals on stage one day if you stick with it, if you continue to go through experiences like this," ex A.J. Spencer, Pinellas County Schools. "You can do this, too. And so just to witness them sort of get in the holiday spirit, but also get inspired to do something like this in the future is great."

Some of the students who attended the concert may not otherwise have an opportunity to see a live orchestra.

This was the dream of former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, who 34 years ago started these concerts to make sure children from all walks of life could experience the magic of a live orchestra.

"We feel his presence in a lot of ways. But, yeah, this was something he was really passionate about, very passionate about the Florida Orchestra and classical music and exposing kids to music and helping them fall in love with it," shared Julia Steinbrenner, Steinbrenner Foundation. "So, he's felt here very deeply."

The concert also featured dancing and a reading by Titus O'Neil.

Palm Harbor University High's Choral group also sang, and WWE star Titus O'Neal offered a message of hope and encouragement before reading the 12 days of Christmas.

Mark Wilson even got to show them you don't have to be a full-time musician to enjoy the arts. Afterward, every student left with a Yankee gift bag and a memory of a lifetime.

