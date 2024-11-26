Salvation Army Giving Tree spreading joy to children this Christmas

With the holiday season in full swing, one organization is helping to ensure no child is left without a gift. The Salvation Army Giving Tree program is spreading joy and hope to families in need.

Every tag on the giving tree at Achieva Credit Union represents a child in need. To Carrie Mitchell, it means so much more.

"I used to be an angel tree child myself," said Mitchell. "And there are many Christmases. I had nothing under the tree. And it was just amazing to be able to see how it works from the back end and to see the joy it brings to the kids."

As a child, her family struggled during the holidays, and it was the Salvation Army's Angel Tree that brought joy to her home.

"I know it made me feel so good to know that I had something under the tree to unwrap and to take part in such a joyous occasion that I wasn't able to do before. So when I found out this was an opportunity for me to achieve, I had, I had to be a part of it," Mitchell explained.

Carrie is now a lead banker at Achieva Credit Union. Her company is one of the sponsors of the Angel Tree.

"What better time to help people, especially during the holidays and especially here in Florida after back-to-back storms," said Tasha Cohen-Glynn, PR Liaison Achieva Credit Union. "This is the time that our community needs us the most. So we're just excited. Our goal is just to spread as much joy as we can this year."

The giving tree program connects donors with families facing financial hardships.

Each tag lists a child's Christmas wish list, whether it's a doll, a game or a Bluetooth speaker, the goal is to make their holiday a little brighter.

"We are just thankful to all the people who will do so, who will adopt an angel because a child will have a happy Christmas and have a smile on their face because of the Angel tree program, because of those who choose to adopt them," said Major Ted Morris, Director of Salvation Army Clearwater and Upper Pinellas County.

For families who may not have much this holiday season, programs like this are more than just presents, they're about hope and kindness.

"I hope that they see the warmth and love that went into providing that gift for them," said Mitchell. "And I hope that they just know that so many people in the community are rooting for them and that we're going to be there to help them out and help them through life."

The Salvation Army needs more than 5,000 gifts for children and seniors this year.

If you would like to participate, go to your local Achieva Credit Union, Walmart or Sam's Club.

