Children's Dream Fund granting wishes this holiday season

A local organization is bringing hope and happiness to children facing life-threatening illnesses. The Children's Dream Fund has granted countless dreams, from magical vacations, to special gifts for children.

This week they are hosting a colorful and unique fundraiser, and their effort is "What's Right With Tampa Bay."

Bright pink flamingos aren't just cute, but they'll help make dreams come true for some very sick children. Whether it be a trip to Disney or meeting a favorite celebrity.

"We have so many different dreams that we are able to grant at the Children's Dream Fund," said Amanda Walker, the executive director of the Children's Dream Fund. "We will serve 130 kids this year. And whatever a child dreams, we make it happen."

Thousands of rubber flamingos will race down the Hillsborough River to raise funds for children with life-threatening illnesses.

To make that happen, they're having their first annual "Tampa Bay's Flamingo Float."

"The first flamingo to cross the finish line will win themselves a brand new Ford Bronco, a 2024 Ford Bronco," John Fields, the president of BHC Mechanical, said.

Each flamingo sold is a step closer to making another dream come true for a child facing a life-threatening illness.

"It's great to help the kids," said Fields. "There's nothing, there's nothing better to see than a smile on a sick child's face that's going through a lot. They get a once in a lifetime wish come true."

The fundraiser is about more than just money – it's about hope, joy and community coming together.

"The joy of a dream come true is the most beautiful thing to witness. The way that kids light up when they hear that, they are able to go on a special trip with their family. They're able to have a gaming computer while they're going through their treatment," said Walker. "It's everything to see the look in their eyes and the joy that it brings a child battling a serious illness."

A fun and meaningful way to make dreams come true one flamingo at a time.

Over the years, it has granted more than 4,000 dreams.

The event takes place on Saturday, December 7, at 10 a.m. at Armature Works in Tampa, with each flamingo costing $5.

