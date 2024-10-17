Georgia murder suspect arrested along I-4: Troopers

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Georgia murder suspect was caught on the side of I-4 in Hillsborough County Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Edward Hunt III was arrested on I-4, where the major highway meets I-75. A trooper spotted the man walking eastbound on the outside grass shoulder when he was stopped.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

FHP said they were able to identify him by his Georgia driver's license, a FCIC/NCIC indicated the pedestrian was wanted in Georgia for murder.

Hunt was detained by troopers until they could confirm the warrant. He was then arrested just before 10 a.m., and taken to the Orient Road Jail. Troopers said he was turned over to detention deputies at the jail.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: