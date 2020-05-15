Expand / Collapse search

German cafe introduces pool-noodle hats to demonstrate social distancing

Published 
World
Storyful

A cafe in Germany is using pool noodles to help customers with social distancing.

SCHWERIN, Germany - A cafe in Schwerin, Germany, handed out hats affixed with pool noodles to patrons to encourage social distancing on their first day back in business on Saturday, May 9, reports said.

Owner Jacqueline Rothe told Storyful the hats were meant to show the distance control difficulties restaurants and other food and beverage service venues would face as such places begin to reopen.

“In principle, it was a fun event and of course the guests do not wear these hats regularly,” said Rothe in a message to Storyful.