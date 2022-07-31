‘Get out of the water’: Sharks spotted swimming near Florida shore

Beachgoers in Jacksonville got more than a day of fun in the sun after sharks were spotted swimming in shallow water.

In a video shot Saturday afternoon, sharks can be seen swimming close to the shoreline at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville.

A person in the video can be heard screaming for everyone to get out of the water as the sharks swim just off the coast.

Eric Hovland, the Florida Aquarium’s ‘Shark Guy’, recommends not swimming during daylight hours. He advises people to swim with other people and avoid being alone in the water at dusk or dawn because that’s when sharks are looking for food.