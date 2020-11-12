Small kids, big ideas! Toddlers gift suggestions for 2020

We've got the biggest ideas for the smallest kids on your shopping list.

Launch and Loop Raceway

Rrrev up for racing action with the Launch and Loop Raceway. This toddler-friendly vehicle playset has cool lights and sounds plus a Hot Wheels loop. It has all the crashing, smashing and high-speed racing preschoolers love.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3nScQ3v

Rush Hour Match & Go Game

My First Rush Hour Match and Go Game comes with 30 challenges from easy to hard. Play with your child to help improve matching, color recognition, shape recognition and logic skills.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2IukRvb

Best Mate Bluey Plush

Now you can take Bluey anywhere for imaginative play. This loveable, 6-year-old blue heeler dog is based on the hit TV show. Bluey's soft fur is perfect for snuggling and he's just the right size for hugging.

Buy It: https://www.target.com/p/bluey-best-mate-jumbo-plush/-/A-79405995

Airtivity Play Table

his first-of-its-kind activity center engages your child through "air-powered play.” The Airtivity center is designed to keep baby exploring through visual development, motor skills and problem solving. Feel the air blowing on the top, see how the seaweed waves in the air, or starfish spins. Plus, it "grows" with your child from floor play, to learning, to sit, to standing and walking.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/37nlnWz

Ricky Zoom

Get your zoom on with the Remote Control Turbo Trick Ricky. The easy-to-use controller features a simple design packing plenty of punch. Watch Ricky perform real wheelies and 360-degree stunt spins with the push of a button. Plus, his tires work on carpet and bare floors.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2SXpjEP

Flossing Sloth

This sloth loves to floss. Fifi the flossing sloth from Zuru Pets Alive performs the iconic dance move to three songs. Plus she has cute blinking eyes and a booty wiggle to help get "you" up and dance.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/346gbEt

Squeakee Balloon Dog

You've never met a pet like Squeakee the Balloon Dog. This first-ever balloon pet responds to your voice and is inflated with personality. Feed him, teach him, even pop him and watch him deflate. You’ll be blown away at his 60 sounds and movements.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3nQObfT

Paw Patrol Dino Patroller

Go on exciting dino rescues with the Paw Patrol Dino Patroller. It's ready to roll with a projectile launcher and room for all six pups. Plus, this motorized team vehicle includes a Chase figure and large t-rex dinosaur.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/31dmns6

Deep Sea Adventure Activity Table

Colorful, highly detailed graphics abound on this toddler activity stand. The Deep Sea Adventure wooden toddler activity center has four quadrants of hands-on activity toys. There are bead runs, gliders, springy flaps, clacking clams, a peek-a-boo mirror and spinning gears. Your little one won't even know they're practicing motor skills as they investigate all of the features.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3dvSrwl

Le Toy Van London Bus

Explore the big city with this classic London Double Decker Bus. Made from sustainable rubberwood and non-toxic paints, the bus features an opening roof and top floor to allow easy access plus real rubber tires. These non-gendered wooden toys by Le Toy Van are designed to let young imaginations run wild.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3lP3mUJ

Gotta Go Flamingo

This flamingo might be your child's hilarious new best friend. Sherbet is an interactive, toilet-trained flamingo who loves to sing, wiggle, chat, eat, and poop. Feed the reusable flamingo food. Then when Sherbet’s gotta go, he’ll let you know by signing his catchy song.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/37nmxkT

