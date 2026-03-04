Tampa study finds increase in golf cart crashes starting in 2021 while experts warn of injuries, legal issues

The Brief Diaco Law Firm released a study showing an increase in golf cart crashes from 2021-2024. It highlighted the risk of serious injuries, like fractures, cuts and internal injuries, when using a golf cart. They also explained the legal risks of using a golf cart and recommended getting proper insurance, like personal injury protection.



A new study created by a Tampa-based law firm breaks down data about golf cart crashes, the injuries that follow and the groups most vulnerable to crashes.

What we know:

The study comes from Diaco Law Firm, which noticed an increase in both golf cart use and crashes.

"They're dangerous vehicles," Joseph Diaco, the founder and attorney at Diaco Law firm, said. "They go very fast."

We live in Florida, where you will likely see a golf cart on the road every day and not just on the course.

"I think it's the normalcy of golf carts and the fact that we're just seeing them more often on the streets than we ever used to before," Diaco said.

Diaco's study shows an increase from 2021 to now.

Big picture view:

He said it is all about protection, which starts with proper insurance.

"Auto insurance, including personal injury protection on your golf cart, because it's considered a slow-moving vehicle," Diaco said. "If you're driving it yourself, and you have guests on it, God forbid they fall off the golf cart, you're responsible for it."

He explained that you should be sure to keep their keys away from young teens.

A 2023 Florida law requires drivers of golf carts on public roads to be at least 15 years old with a valid learner's permit or 16 with a valid driver's license.

"Roughly 17% of all accidents are between 12 and 16-years old and, believe it or not, a lot of them happen on the roads, not on golf courses," Diaco said. "That's one of the things we see in Florida."

Injury rates also start to creep up for drivers in their 60s.

"Sometimes elderly people lack the skill set," Diaco said. "They lack the coordination, the reactive time that we have when we're younger people."

Dig deeper:

Many of the injuries doctors see include fractures, cuts and internal injuries.

"There was somebody driving with a nanny on the back and the nanny fell off with the baby. That's a bad accident. That's a bad injury," Diaco said. "The driver just accelerated a little too quickly. She fell right off the back. Thankfully, she cradled the baby. The baby wasn't hurt, but she had serious injuries."

But, there are ways to stay safe. Some newer golf carts have some upgraded safety features, including seat belts that experts say you should consider using.

The study found men get in slightly more golf cart crashes, with 55% of the total crashes over the last ten years.