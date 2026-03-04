Copper wire thieves targeting Manatee County's streetlights system: 'Roads go dark'

The Brief Manatee County has recorded more than $200,000 in copper wire thefts happening from streetlights and their system. The county said each incident results in tens of thousands of dollars in repair costs and taxpayer dollars. Thefts have been reported to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and cameras have been put in place to stop thieves.



It's an epidemic that stretches across the nation: Copper wire thefts.

It's become so bad that Miami-Dade County started their own task force to cut down on the crime. Manatee County has even seen thieves targeting their streetlight systems — and it's a crime that costs the county tens of thousands of dollars.

What we know:

From Moccasin Wallow Road to 44th Avenue East, thieves have been stealing copper wire from Manatee County's street lighting system.

"When copper wire thieves cut the wire, the roads go dark," said Aaron Burkett, the traffic operations division manager for Manatee County Public Works.

Burkett said it's not only dangerous, but it becomes an extra expense to taxpayers.

"So far we have recorded over $200,000 in wire theft. Right now, we are in the process of hardening some of these more vulnerable systems and working with the sheriff’s office to report these thefts as they occur," he said.

Big picture view:

"We have ongoing investigations, we are following leads on it now, and we just need the community to help us out. When they see something, let us know," said Randy Warren with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO said it's a crime that has stretched into neighboring counties and happens across the country.

"It's valuable, and they are trying to steal it because they know they can either sell it or reuse it on another construction job, because it’s obviously worth a lot of money," said Warren.

Manatee County said copper wire prices have doubled in recent years, but the expense for repairs and costs far outweighs the thieves' gain.

"If a thief stole wire from 10 lights, they might get about 4,000 feet of wire. At current prices, the cost to replace that wire just for that material alone is $5,000. So, versus the cost to recycle that same length of wire, they may get $400 or $500 worth," said Burkett.

Dig deeper:

Manatee County has put cameras in place to catch thieves before they can get the copper wire. They're also asking the public to let them know if they see anything that looks out of place.

"It’s a huge impact to the taxpayers, it’s a huge time waster for us to go back and repair all the damage and the other impacts of the lights being out, and the risks involved," said Burkett.

Anyone caught stealing copper wire can be charged with a felony.

Manatee County said if you see anyone at night working around streetlights to call law enforcement. The county said they rarely have crews working on lights at night, unless it's an emergency.

They said it's been known for copper wire thieves to mimic contractors.