4-year-old’s death in Wimauma ruled homicide by medical examiner: Deputies

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the death of a 4-year-old child in Wimauma last month is now a homicide investigation.

The backstory:

According to HCSO, deputies responded to the 2500 block of Tee Time Road shortly before 3:30 p.m on Feb. 20.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a child unresponsive and suffering from upper body trauma.

The child was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

Since the child's death, HCSO said the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

What they're saying:

"This is a heartbreaking case, and our detectives are working tirelessly to determine the events that led to this tragedy," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring anyone responsible is held fully accountable."

What we don't know:

HCSO has not released any additional information about potential suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information is released.