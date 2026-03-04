Florida man records truck flying above cars during wild crash in Melbourne

The Brief Footage captured a truck accelerating into a line of stationary traffic, where a late attempt to brake resulted in a high-impact crash that launched the truck into the air. Beauregarde McDonald began recording after a green Toyota Tacoma nearly hit his vehicle and continued to drive aggressively.



A high-speed collision in Melbourne on Saturday resulted in a vehicle being launched into the air after a driver failed to brake for stopped traffic.

The backstory:

Beauregarde McDonald started recording the green Toyota Tacoma seen in the video after it "pulled out almost hitting me and then proceeded to drive like a maniac."

"I had a feeling something was going to happen, but I didn’t know it would be this," McDonald continued.

What they're saying:

The dramatic footage shows the green pickup overtaking McDonald and rapidly catching up with vehicles stopped a little farther ahead. The driver "was accelerating the entire time until a last-second brake attempt," McDonald said, with the video capturing the powerful impact, which sent the truck flying.

McDonald said that the white car was "pretty beat up" and that its driver and passenger were in "an absolute state of shock and in rough condition."