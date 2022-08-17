Girl critical after hit-and-run crash outside Sarasota County school

article

A 13-year-old girl’s bike was left in the middle of a Sarasota County roadway after she was hit by a driver who then took off, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol.

The girl was in critical condition after the crash Tuesday, as troopers searched for the suspected driver.

By Wednesday afternoon, they announced the arrest of a 65-year-old man, who faces charges that include destroying evidence.

The Acura sedan allegedly driven by Osprey resident David C. Chang was located in Tampa, troopers said. A photo released by FHP shows a large hole in the windshield of the car and dents on the hood.

FHP-provided photo of girl's bicycle left on roadway outside Pine View school after hit-and-run crash

The crash happened East Bay Street, near Old Venice Road in Sarasota County, across from Pine View School.

Investigators said Chang didn't stop his vehicle at the school crosswalk, which is marked with flashing yellow lights and yellow signage, where the girl was crossing the roadway with her bike.

According to a statement released by Dr. Stephen Covert, the principal of Pine View School, the victim was a student at the school.

Dr. Covert said he received permission from the parents of the girl to disclose that a student had been injured in the crash. He said additional counselors would be on-hand to "help our incredible school counseling team in the event a student needs to talk with someone, or if any parents needs to talk with a counselor, as well, for suggestions on how to support your child."

"Please, know that our thoughts and prayers are with the student and family, and we are here to support all our students and families."

The Florida Highway Patrol said the investigation was ongoing.

Chang was booked at the Sarasota County Jail, facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and evidence destroying.

Information from the Florida Highway Patrol for bike, pedestrian, and back-to-school safety for drivers: https://www.flhsmv.gov/safety-center/child-safety/bicycle-pedestrian-safety/