Glass of Life provides classes for community

The Brief Glass of Life is a stained-glass studio in St. Petersburg, offering workshops for beginners and experts. The studio has been open for 5 years, as a place for community members to learn new art forms. Glass of Life employees say every step in making stained-glass is therapeutic.



Tucked into a corner of St. Pete is a colorful world of reflective glass. The Glass of Life studio offers a creative space for beginners and experienced artists.

Jodi Chemes, founder of Glass of Life, says the studio was made to be a community gathering spot for people who wanted to try a new medium of art.

"For me, the therapy of stained-glass started with no having a blank canvas to start with," says Chemes. "You can put anything in glass- a picture, a drawing."

What we know:

World of Art employees say every step in creating stained-glass is therapeutic. From cutting the pieces, to grinding the edges and soldering everything together.

The studio hosts multiple workshops a day, ranging from beginner to expert classes.

Beginner classes will walk visitors through the process of gluing a pattern down, cutting the glass, preparing it, and putting the masterpieces all together.

"I originally started Glass of Life to create a safe, comfortable, welcoming community for people to try something new, meet new people and come together as a group to express themselves," says Chemes.