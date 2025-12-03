Glass of Life provides classes for community
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tucked into a corner of St. Pete is a colorful world of reflective glass. The Glass of Life studio offers a creative space for beginners and experienced artists.
Jodi Chemes, founder of Glass of Life, says the studio was made to be a community gathering spot for people who wanted to try a new medium of art.
"For me, the therapy of stained-glass started with no having a blank canvas to start with," says Chemes. "You can put anything in glass- a picture, a drawing."
World of Art employees say every step in creating stained-glass is therapeutic. From cutting the pieces, to grinding the edges and soldering everything together.
The studio hosts multiple workshops a day, ranging from beginner to expert classes.
Beginner classes will walk visitors through the process of gluing a pattern down, cutting the glass, preparing it, and putting the masterpieces all together.
"I originally started Glass of Life to create a safe, comfortable, welcoming community for people to try something new, meet new people and come together as a group to express themselves," says Chemes.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by FOX 13 Photographer Mike Hughes.