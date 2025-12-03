Florida woman strangles nurse with ankle monitor power cord: Pinellas Park police
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Seminole woman has been charged with attempted murder after she attacked and strangled a nurse at Windmoor Healthcare in Pinellas Park, according to police.
Investigators say they responded on Wednesday to the facility at 11300 US Hwy 19 N after reports that 58-year-old Karen Dedert used a power cord from her ankle monitor to strangle the nurse.
Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Police say that the nurse was injured, but she is expected to survive.
The backstory:
Dedert was allegedly out on bond for a separate attempted murder charge in Pinellas County less than a month ago.
She was taken to Pinellas County Jail.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas Park Police Department.