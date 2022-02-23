Globs of grease, baby wipes form 'fatburg,' cause sewage spills in Tampa

article

The city of Tampa says pouring grease down drains and flushing wipes – even the ‘flushable’ ones – creates so-called fatburgs in the sewer systems and causes sewage to spill out into roadways.

City officials say residents have to be diligent about what they're putting into the wastewater system.

Hillsborough County reported three separate wastewater overflows to the state this past weekend and officials say all three were caused by a grease blockage in the sewer.

The overflows happened in East Tampa and near downtown.

On North 26th Street in the College Hills neighborhood of East Tampa, 1,768 gallons of wastewater overflowed into a retention pond.

Along the Tampa Bypass Canal in the Orient Park neighborhood of East Tampa, 2,295 gallons of wastewater spilled into a stormwater inlet and a ditch that goes into the canal.

And just north of downtown, in the Marina Club of Tampa neighborhood, 5,400 gallons of wastewater flowed into a stormwater inlet that goes to the Hillsborough River.

In all, almost 10,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into neighborhoods and waterways around Tampa.

The city says the problem is caused by residents who pour grease down their drains and flush baby and makeup wipes down their toilets.

A popular misconception, officials say, is that hot water down the drain will clear grease. However, that just pushes the grease into the sewer lines, with everyone else's grease.

Mix the mess with flushed wipes, and the city says so-called fatburgs form in the pipes.

The city says commercial operations typically do not produce the problems because establishments like restaurants are required to dispose of their grease through recycling vendors. The city of Tampa Wastewater Department inspects restaurants and commercial venues to prevent grease from going into the collection system.



Commercial operations also have grease traps or grease interceptors so it can be removed before making it to the sewers.

Tampa officials are asking residents to properly dispose of grease and wipes to prevent fatburgs from forming.

Grease should be drained into a metal can, cooled, and thrown away. Wipes of all kinds, even the flushable ones, should go in the garbage can.