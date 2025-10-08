Gold Star Families Monument added to Tampa's Veterans Memorial Park

The Brief A memorial monument is set to be unveiled at Veterans Memorial Park this Saturday. The monument honors fallen veterans and Gold Star Families. The Woody Williams Foundation and American Gold Star Mothers funded this project.



A dedication for a new Gold Star Family Monument will be held this Saturday at 10 A.M. in Hillsborough County. This event will be open to the public.

The backstory:

The Woody Williams Foundation along with American Gold Star Mothers Inc. raised the funds for this monument.

Courtesy: Woody Williams Foundation

Lorrie Fleming, a fellow Gold Star mother, was a major contributor in making this project possible. Her son, Sergeant Terry M. Lisk, served for the United States Army in Iraq and Germany. In 2006, Sergeant Lisk sustained injuries during combat operations in Ramadi, and sadly passed away soon after. Lisk's legacy is honored at Veterans Memorial Park with a plaque in his name.

Photo of Sergeant Terry M. Lisk, Courtesy Lorrie Fleming

To grieve and honor her son, Lorrie joined American Gold Star Mothers. She's served as department president of this organization for over 20 years.

Big picture view:

The Gold Star Memorial Monument is a tribute to fallen veterans and their loved ones that allows people a place to remember those they've lost.

MORE: 'We need to spread the wealth': Long-time Rebuilding Together CEO talks work ethic as an immigrant

Lorrie said, "It's a calling. All us moms are super proud. Terry came to me, and he said he was doing what he wanted, and he was proud to be a tanker."

Photos of Sergeant Terry M. Lisk, Courtesy Lorrie Fleming

The Woody Williams Foundation hopes to continue creating monuments in communities across the country. Lorrie said, "Most of us Gold Star families have met Woody Williams, who is a metal of honor recipient, and that is his goal to have a Gold Star Family Monument in every state."