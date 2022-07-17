Golf cart crash kills 92-year-old Sun City Center woman, troopers say

A 92-year-old woman is dead following a golf cart collision in Sun City Center.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a golf cart north on Stoneham Drive near Sun City Center Blvd. around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday.

At the same time, troopers say a 22-year-old Ruskin man was driving a pickup truck eastbound on Sun City Center Blvd. approaching Stoneham Drive.

At the intersection, the woman on the golf cart crashed into the passenger side of the pickup truck, according to FHP.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Neither the driver of the pickup truck nor his passenger, a 44-year-old man from Ruskin, were injured in the crash.