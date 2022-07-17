Man accused in Lakeland fatal hit-and-run arrested after returning to crash scene

article

The Lakeland Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead and landed another driver in jail.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, a Toyota Highlander driven by Michael Angelo Diaz, 39, entered the path of a Suzuki motorcycle as he was turning left from Doris Drive, trying to cross South Florida Avenue to travel northbound around 11:45 p.m. on Friday. As a result, the two vehicles collided and Diaz fled on foot, according to police.

The 46-year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Police say Diaz returned to the scene of the crash about 30 minutes later and was arrested. He has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Diaz was given a toxicology test and the results are pending.