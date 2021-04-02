Golf for a great cause: The Abe Brown Legacy Golf Tournament returns
article
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - The Ninth Annual Abe Brown Legacy Golf Tournament returns to Innisbrook's Copperhead Course on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
It's hosted by two-time Super Bowl champion and ESPN football analyst Anthony "Booger" McFarland.
The tournament includes a four-person scramble, continental breakfast, pre-raffle, lunch, premium golfer gifts and an awards presentation.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit those served through the programs of Abe Brown Ministries.
The tournament will follow best practices for COVID-19 safety.
LINK: For information on how to participate: http://www.abebrown.org/abl-golf-2021