Golf for a great cause: The Abe Brown Legacy Golf Tournament returns

The Ninth Annual Abe Brown Legacy Golf Tournament returns to Innisbrook's Copperhead Course on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

It's hosted by two-time Super Bowl champion and ESPN football analyst Anthony "Booger" McFarland.

The tournament includes a four-person scramble, continental breakfast, pre-raffle, lunch, premium golfer gifts and an awards presentation.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit those served through the programs of Abe Brown Ministries.

The tournament will follow best practices for COVID-19 safety.

LINK: For information on how to participate: http://www.abebrown.org/abl-golf-2021