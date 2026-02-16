Bay Area firefighters battle surge of brush fires as drought and wind fuel dangerous conditions

The Brief Hillsborough County crews battled 14 brush fires on Sunday, including a 350-acre fire near Bethlehem Cemetery in Wimauma. Dry conditions and powerful winds are creating unusually dangerous fire weather, with officials saying they haven’t seen conditions like this in about 15 years. Mandatory burn bans remain in place across the Bay Area, and firefighters warn residents that illegal burning can lead to civil or criminal penalties.



Firefighters across the Bay Area are urging residents to use extreme caution as drought conditions and strong winds combine to create an early and intense start to brush fire season.

What we know:

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to 14 brush fires Sunday alone, most of them in rural areas where dry vegetation and wind allowed flames to spread quickly.

The largest fire burned roughly 350 acres near Bethlehem Cemetery in Wimauma. Fire crews deployed brush trucks, large water tankers, and aerial support to contain the flames. Officials said no injuries were reported.

Timeline:

Fire officials say brush fire season typically peaks in April and May, but this year’s conditions arrived weeks early.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Public Safety Information Chief Rob Herrin, unusually dry weather and strong winds have created a heightened fire risk across the region. FFS told firefighters they have not seen similar conditions in about 15 years.

Officials also say meaningful rain is not expected until late May, leaving several more months of elevated fire danger.

Brush fires present unique challenges because they often break out in remote areas with no nearby hydrants. Large tankers capable of carrying about 3,500 gallons of water are used to shuttle water to crews on the ground, requiring repeated trips to refill.

Aerial support from law enforcement agencies, including the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Tampa Police Department, helped crews attack fires from above when winds pushed flames across containment lines.

What we don't know:

The cause of the large Wimauma brush fire remains under investigation but is now 100% contained.

Officials confirmed two separate brush fires in Hernando County were sparked by illegal burning, highlighting the risks tied to current dry conditions.

What you can do:

With burn bans in effect across the Bay Area, officials remind residents:

Grills are allowed for cooking.

Campfires are not allowed.

Burning leaves, yard debris, or other materials is prohibited.

Fire officials warn that anyone found responsible for starting a fire can be held civilly and criminally liable if damage occurs.

What's next:

Firefighters expect busy weeks ahead as drought conditions persist. Officials are urging residents to follow burn bans and stay alert, especially on windy days when fires can spread rapidly. Click here to learn more.