Golf tournament hosted by Super Bowl champion benefits Abe Brown Ministries

The 10th Annual Abe Brown Legacy Golf Tournament returns to Innisbrook's Copperhead Golf Course on Monday, June 6.

It's hosted by two-time Super Bowl Champion and ESPN football analyst, Anthony "Booger" McFarland with special guest, Fox 13's Sports Director Scott Smith.

The tournament includes a four-person scramble, continental breakfast, pre-raffle, lunch, premium golfer gifts and an award's presentation. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit those served through the programs of Abe Brown Ministries.

The tournament will follow best practices for COVID-19 safety. For information on how to participate, click here.