Good Samaritans help Hillsborough boaters after tossed from boat by big wave

A group of 13 boaters are safe after a scary weekend on the water.

Six people were thrown into the water after their boat hit a wave. Bodycam footage from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office captured the moment deputies got to them, but minutes before, Good Samaritans came upon the scene, jumped in and started helping them to safety.

"We were just cruising and saw some people sitting out there in the water, hanging on to what looked like a boat cushion. There was six of them, and then they start screaming for help," Good Samaritan Javier Alanis said.

Before deputies got to them, Alanis and his friends were on their boat a few miles offshore when he spotted the six people in the water all clinging to the same boat cushion. As Alanis explained, the six people were thrown from the boat after hitting a wave and now about 60 feet from their pontoon where their five other friends sat helpless.

"I just grabbed a life vest and jumped in. It looked like they were struggling," Alanis said. "Some of them had life vests at that point. It was windy out. I thought ‘might as well jump in and help them.’"

Some of the boaters grabbed onto his arm as he guided them to the boat while one of his friends threw out a rope to help the others. Some of the people who were thrown from the boat sustained cuts and bruises, but no one was seriously injured.

"They were concerned. They were really worried. They were all a little shaken up by it. It was just a little chaotic. They were a little scared. They didn't have any flotation devices other than the cushions. Obviously, it was a scary experience for them," Alanis said.

About 10 minutes after Alanis and his friends started helping the boaters, deputies arrived and helped the rest of the crew out of the water and took them back to shore. Alanis said he's just relieved he and his friends could be there to help out.

"Once they were on the sheriff's boat, they're very grateful. They said thank you so much, you guys are some lifesavers and just appreciated the whole situation," Alanis said.

