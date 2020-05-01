Goodwill Suncoast announce their reopening schedule for Tampa Bay

article

Many Goodwill store and job centers will soon be reopening around the Bay Area -- all while taking increased safety measures to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Tampa location on Hillsborough Avenue will remain closed for renovations, but many more are planning to open their doors again.

Temporary store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Starting Friday, May 1, the following stores will reopen: Ocala, Trinity, Spring Hill and Crystal Rivers stores.

Starting Saturday, May 2, the following stores locations will reopen: Lakeland, Wesley Chapel, Winter Haven, Tampa US-301, Plant City, Riverview, Ruskin, Clearwater, Sebring, Wildwood and Oldsmar stores.

The Brandon location will open Sunday, May 3.

On Monday, May 4, the following locations will reopen: St. Petersburg – Gandy, Largo and St. Petersburg – 34th St. stores.

Donations will be accepted at all Goodwill-Suncoast retail stores during the hours below:

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday (the Winter Haven store will not accept donations on Sunday)