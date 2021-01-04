Google employees form company’s first-ever labor union, a tech industry rarity

article

A group of Google engineers and other workers announced Monday they have formed a union, creating a rare foothold for labor organizers in the tech industry.

About 225 employees at Google and its parent company Alphabet are the first dues-paying members of the new union, called Alphabet Workers Union. They represent a fraction of Alphabet’s workforce, far short of the threshold needed to get formal recognition as a collective bargaining group in the U.S.

But its members say they want more of a voice not just on wages, benefits and protections against discrimination and harassment but also broader ethical questions about how Google pursues its business ventures.

"For far too long, thousands of us at Google — and other subsidiaries of Alphabet, Google’s parent company — have had our workplace concerns dismissed by executives," engineers Parul Koul and Chewy Shaw wrote in an op-ed published in the New York Times. "Our bosses ... have developed artificial intelligence technology for use by the Department of Defense and profited from ads by a hate group. They have failed to make the changes necessary to meaningfully address our retention issues with people of color."

The union was organized in secret for almost a year and elected its leadership in December, according to the New York Times.

The engineers also accused Alphabet of cracking down "on those who dare to speak out," and said the company continues to "keep workers from speaking on sensitive and publicly important topics, like antitrust and monopoly power."

Advertisement

"For a handful of wealthy executives, this discrimination and unethical working environment are working as intended, at the cost of workers with less institutional power, especially Black, brown, queer, trans, disabled, and women workers," Koul and Shaw wrote. "Each time workers organize to demand change, Alphabet’s executives make token promises, doing the bare minimum in the hopes of placating workers."

RELATED: Lawsuit: Google accused of tolerating, covering up sexual harassment by senior executives

Google responded to the employees' claims Monday in a statement to FOX Business:

"We've always worked hard to create a supportive and rewarding workplace for our workforce. Of course our employees have protected labor rights that we support. But as we’ve always done, we’ll continue engaging directly with all our employees."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.