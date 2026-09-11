Gov. DeSantis calls meeting on terrorism designations

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The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet scheduled a Friday teleconference to enact emergency rules labeling terrorist groups in Florida. Florida law empowers the Chief of Domestic Security to flag suspected groups, which face public designation after 30 days. The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a federal lawsuit in Tallahassee claiming the new law violates First Amendment rights.



Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet called a Friday emergency meeting to establish official procedures for labeling terrorist organizations in Florida.

Florida terrorism designations

What we know:

Florida officials schedule teleconference meetings to finalize emergency rules regarding terrorist group labels. Under the law, FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass serves as Chief of Domestic Security and notifies state leaders of proposed designations. Approved group names appear in the Florida Administrative Register, taking effect 30 days later.

Targeted organizations have seven days from receiving notice to submit written objections and supporting documents. On July 1, DeSantis stated intent to target CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood, antifa, Venezuelan crime group Tren de Aragua, two drug cartels, and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Legal actions faced

What we don't know:

Court records do not show whether federal judges will issue an injunction before state designations proceed. State officials have not revealed which additional entities might face future reviews.

University rule enforcement

The backstory:

Legislators passed the measure by 80-25 in the House and 25-11 in the Senate. CAIR responded with a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Tallahassee, alleging First Amendment violations. The broader law bans foreign religious law enforcement and cuts state funding to affiliated K-12 and college programs. Students who promote designated groups face expulsion.