Florida dengue outbreak: Health officials investigate possible dengue-related death in Tampa

The Brief The Florida Department of Health is investigating the death of a Hillsborough County resident that may be associated with dengue fever. The person is reportedly an 80-year-old Tampa woman. The health department says it cannot provide additional details because information about specific cases is confidential. Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services is increasing mosquito spraying in several Tampa Bay communities as locally acquired dengue cases continue to rise.



The Florida Department of Health is investigating the death of a Hillsborough County resident that may be associated with a dengue virus infection.

A department spokesperson confirmed the investigation but said no additional details about the case can be released because information about specific cases is confidential under Florida law.

Tampa Dengue Death Investigation

What we know:

The person is reportedly an 80-year-old Tampa woman.

"The Department is actively investigating the recently reported death of a Hillsborough County resident, possibly associated with a Dengue virus infection," the Florida Department of Health said in a statement. "The Department is unable to provide additional details and information about specific cases."

The investigation comes as Tampa Bay remains the center of Florida's locally acquired dengue outbreak.

As of last week, Florida had nearly 70 locally acquired dengue cases, with almost 60 reported in Hillsborough County. There were also five cases in Pinellas County, two in Pasco County and one in Citrus County.

Dengue Virus Complications

The backstory:

Dengue is a mosquito-borne virus that is usually not fatal, but health experts say some infections can become severe.

USF Health virologist and associate professor of medicine Dr. Michael Teng said there are four different types of dengue virus. He explained that a previous infection with one type can create complications if someone later becomes infected with a different type.

"There’s four different types of dengue and what has happened in the past when you get severe dengue infection is that you’ve been infected with one type of dengue virus," Teng said. "And then you get infected with a different type of dengue virus, and your immune system doesn’t protect you from that second type of the virus, but it makes things worse."

Teng said that can lead to what is known as severe dengue, which can include hemorrhagic fever, but added he is not speculating what happened in this situation.

It is not known whether a previous dengue infection played any role in the Hillsborough County death.

Dengue symptoms can resemble the flu and may take up to two weeks to appear. Teng said one of the most recognizable symptoms can be severe, "bone-breaking" pain.

Tampa Mosquito Spraying Response

What's next:

Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services continues to step up efforts to control the mosquitoes that can spread dengue.

Crews are scheduled to spray for adult mosquitoes and larvae Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday in parts of South Tampa, Hyde Park, Ybor City and Town 'N Country.

The Florida Department of Health is urging residents statewide to take precautions against mosquito-borne illnesses.

Residents are advised to apply insect repellent, avoid areas with high mosquito populations and wear long pants and shirts when possible, particularly during times when mosquitoes are most active.

"If an individual is experiencing symptoms, they should contact their health care provider or local county health department to receive instructions on how to safely seek medical attention," the department said.

Health experts also recommend reducing mosquito breeding areas around homes by draining standing water and taking steps to avoid mosquito bites.

Residents are encouraged to wear long sleeves and pants when possible, particularly during the day when the mosquitoes that can spread dengue are active, and to remove standing water from yards and other areas around their homes.