Gov. DeSantis tours Steinhatchee after Hurricane Debby makes landfall as a Category 1 hurricane

Governor Ron DeSantis was in Steinhatchee on Tuesday morning, assessing the damage Hurricane Debby left behind a day after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane.

Debby spent Sunday skirting its way up Florida’s west coast before taking a turn to the east and making landfall in the Big Bend area around 7 a.m.

READ: Sarasota residents evacuated from homes after record rainfall from Tropical Storm Debby

During Tuesday's press conference, the governor noted that while Hurricane Debby followed a similar path to Hurricane Idalia last year, the difference in destruction was night and day.

Hurricane Idalia was just shy of a Category 4 storm when it made landfall last August. DeSantis said Idalia left behind a lot of debris in the heavily-wooded Big Bend area, and the debris from Debby wasn't as bad.

READ: Crews working to restore power after Debby caused widespread outages

The governor added that there will be assistance available to those impacted by Debby and said more residents may be affected as rivers rise in the wake of the storm.

The Bay Area may have dodged a direct hit from Debby, but it wasn't unscathed.

Dozens of people had to be evacuated from their homes due rising floodwaters and the storm is responsible for at least four deaths in the state.

Debby is expected to spend three days over the Carolinas, which could create ‘catastrophic’ flooding for South Carolina, which may get 20 inches of rain.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News



