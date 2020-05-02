Gov. DeSantis working quickly towards a plan to allow salons to reopen soon

Hairstylists and barbers are pushing for Governor DeSantis to allow them to re-open as retail shops and restaurants prepare to open Monday with limited capacity.

The haircuts may be cheap, but Saturday the opinions came free of charge.

"It's going to be a sacrifice for everyone so just like he said we care about our clients," an Orlando area hairstylist said during Saturday's round-table discussion.

Saturday, Governor DeSantis visited an Orlando hair salon to meet with local hairstylists as well as area doctors.

The governor's round table discussion comes as retail businesses and restaurants prepare to partially re-open Monday with limitations on capacity.

"If we're doing things that are safe and the risk is small then you have a right to apply your craft so we want to get the yes and I want to get the yes and be methodically and be safe about it but I think we have an opportunity to do it," DeSantis said.

As of right now, hair salons are not included in the state's re-opening plans. Saturday, salon owners assured the governor that if they're allowed to open they would take steps to make sure their employees and clients would stay safe.

"We've removed any items that can be touched. We're asking no one to touch the products. We've removed the candy jars. We've upgraded our de-sanitation practices.

Upgrades to employee and customer safety are exactly what Governor DeSantis says is needed before he can give salons the OK to re-open. As of right now, the governor has not established a plan to re-open salons.