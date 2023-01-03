Gov. Ron DeSantis to enter second term in office with inauguration in Tallahassee

Four years ago, Ron DeSantis became the youngest governor in Florida in over a century. On Tuesday, he takes the oath of office for a second time, officially kicking off his second term as the 46th governor of the Sunshine State.

Unlike 2018's narrow victory, DeSantis won re-election by a landslide. He received a resounding vote of confidence in November. Florida voters gave him a 20-point victory.

He's also rapidly risen to national prominence, prompting speculation about an early exit to make a bid for president. He'll also have an even stronger super majority in his legislature this time around, which will likely continue working closely with DeSantis' office in crafting policies that support his agenda.

Tuesday, he is expected to appear alongside his wife, Casey, as he is sworn in with Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez at noon.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives to speak during a press conference at the Shul of Bal Harbour on June 14, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. The governor spoke about the two bills he signed HB 529 and HB 805.

In his inaugural address four years ago, DeSantis struck a bit of a bipartisan tone, with a particular focus on the environment and fighting blue-green algae. But if recent speeches are any indication, his inaugural address will be much different. Analysts expect he'll likely focus on crime, pandemic restrictions imposed in other states, and parental rights in schools – topics that not only appeal to Florida voters but to a broader national audience as well.

Tuesday's inauguration is also an important fundraising opportunity. DeSantis' team has been offering plenty of VIP perks to the events, including $50,000 to million-dollar donation-level packages. According to the Miami Herald and Politico, there was an exclusive candlelight dinner on Monday night and there will be a black-tie inaugural ball Tuesday.

The public is only invited to the swearing-in ceremony. Additional details on the general admission entry can be found here: desantisinaugural2023.com/ceremony.

The governor, so far, has not made any announcements about a potential presidential run, but some political analysts say they expect that to come within a year. DeSantis’ allies expect the governor to make a presidential announcement after the state legislative session, which ends in May. Until then, they expect him to focus on governing and avoid engaging directly with former President Donald Trump.