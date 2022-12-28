Gov. DeSantis investigating Christmas drag show accused of exposing children to 'sexually explicit activity'

article

Gov. Ron DeSantis' office is investigating a Christmas drag show in South Florida accused of marketing a "sexually explicit performance" to children.

"A Drag Queen Christmas" held its performance Monday at Fort Lauderdale's Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The show is on a national tour, with four stops in Florida — including a scheduled performance on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater.

Though the governor's office accuses the show of marketing to children, ticket listings for both the Fort Lauderdale and Clearwater shows have a message that reads: "This performance has adult themes and content. Admission is limited to patrons 18 years of age or over."

Messages on the ticket pages for both the Broward Center for Performing Arts and Ruth Eckerd Hall note that the Christmas drag show performance "has adult themes and content. Admission is limited to patrons of 18 years of age or over."

For the Fort Lauderdale performance, the message adds that those under the age of 18 may be accompanied by a parent. However, the Clearwater show does not give that option, and instead adds, "Proof of age will be required."

Bryan Griffin, press secretary for Gov. DeSantis, posted a statement on Twitter, saying the Department of Business and Professional Regulation received "multiple complaints about a sexually explicit performance marketed to children held in Fort Lauderdale on December 26th."

Griffin went on to say the state is "actively investigating" the event, and would share any collected evidence, including video footage and photographs, with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for "potential criminal liability."

"Exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida, and such action violates the Department's licensing standards for operating a business and holding a liquor license," Griffin's statement said.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is a venue with multiple theaters, much like the Straz Center in Tampa and Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater.

For Thursday's scheduled performance of "A Drag Queen Christmas" at Ruth Eckerd Hall, tickets cost between $43 and $83.

It's not the first time DeSantis has taken action against drag shows in Florida. Back in July, the state said it was investigating a Miami restaurant for hosting drag brunches in front of children.