Government shutdown enters eighths day as scammers target confused Americans

The federal government shutdown is now in its eighth day, with 750,00 employees furloughed. Scammers are exploiting confusion over which agencies are open by sending fake messages about lost benefits and overdue bills. Officials warn the public to stay vigilant as scammers try to exploit anxieties.



The shutdown is not only affecting federal workers, but also creating new opportunities for cybercriminals and impostor scams, according to the Better Business Bureau and law enforcement agencies.

What we know:

With millions of Americans relying on federal benefits, staying informed and skeptical of unsolicited messages could prevent further financial harm.

While some agencies are closed or operating with reduced staff, critical services like Social Security, Medicare, SNAP, and passport processing remain active.

What they're saying:

Consumer protection officials are urging people to be extra cautious of unsolicited messages or calls, especially those concerning benefits.

"Remember things like the IRS never calls you and demands payment, so you know it's always important to have that education going in so that you don't make a mistake and end up losing money," Better Business Bureau communications director Melanie McGovern said.

Tien Kennedy Hayes, a consumer fraud expert, also warned about impostors claiming to be contractors or vendors stepping in during the shutdown:

"Either the government or people helping with the government during the shutdown. Just be extra suspicious."

What you can do:

Officials ask people to be alert for these red flags when it comes to shutdown-related scams:

Be wary of any unsolicited calls, emails or texts — the IRS will never call demanding payment.

Do not send upfront payments via wire transfer, gift cards, or cryptocurrency.

Avoid downloading any "customer service" apps, or clicking on suspicious links sent via text or email.

If you think you've been scammed, you should contact your local police and notify your bank right away. You should also file a complaint through the FBI's Crime Complaint Center.