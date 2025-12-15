Governor DeSantis holding roundtable in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a roundtable in Jupiter on Monday morning.
What we know:
The roundtable is being held in the Student Resources Building at FAU's Wilkes Honors College.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
What we don't know:
The governor's office did not provide any information on what DeSantis will be discussing.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Governor’s Press Office.