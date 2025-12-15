Expand / Collapse search

Governor DeSantis holding roundtable in Jupiter

Published  December 15, 2025 8:45am EST
Ron DeSantis
    JUPITER, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a roundtable in Jupiter on Monday morning.

    What we know:

    The roundtable is being held in the Student Resources Building at FAU's Wilkes Honors College.

    The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

    What we don't know:

    The governor's office did not provide any information on what DeSantis will be discussing.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Governor’s Press Office.

