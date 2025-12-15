Police searching for missing Largo man with dementia

Press play above to watch press conference live. It is expected to begin at 2 p.m.

The Brief Largo police are still searching for a man with dementia who disappeared on Friday morning. Police say Petro Kuqo, 87, was last seen leaving his home located at 1845 Oak Trail West around 9 a.m. on Friday. Anyone with information on Kuqo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.



Largo police are still searching for a man with dementia who disappeared on Friday morning.

What we know:

Police say Petro Kuqo, 87, was last seen leaving his home located at 1845 Oak Trail West around 9 a.m. on Friday.

He was last seen on camera walking through the parking lot of the apartment complex heading toward US-19 in a grey pajama-type shirt, dark grey sweatpants and black shoes.

Courtesy: Largo Police Department

He is 5'3" and is about 165 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair.

Largo police say Kuqo does not speak English, and he did not take his cellphone, money, or ID with him.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Largo Police Department

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Kuqo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

What's next:

Largo Police Chief Mike Loux is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Monday to outline the search efforts and make a plea to the community to be on the lookout for him.

The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Largo Police Department and a previous FOX 13 News report.



