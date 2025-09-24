Florida invests millions in pediatric cancer research through Cancer Connect Collaborative

Press play above to watch press conference live. It is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state will invest millions of dollars in pediatric cancer research over the next five years through the Cancer Connect Collaborative during a press conference in Tampa on Wednesday.

The backstory:

DeSantis explained that since 2019 the state of Florida has invested more than $1 billion in cancer research and treatment.

This year alone, Florida has committed $118M to cancer research through three different initiatives to prevent, detect and treat cancer.

About a decade ago, the Florida legislature established the Florida Consortium of National Cancer Institute’s Centers program. In 2022, it was renamed for First Lady Casey DeSantis, who is a breast cancer survivor.

This program was fully funded in 2025 at $127.5 million.

Dig deeper:

That program directs funds to Florida’s four hospitals that have NCI-designations, including Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, UF Shands in Gainesville and Sylvester Cancer Center in Miami.

"We are also proud of the Cancer Connect Collaborative, which was established by the first lady. This is a national model focused on accelerating research, sharing best practices and turning data into action," the governor explained. "Florida’s Cancer Connect Collaborative is designed to break down barriers that slow progress in the fight against cancer."

It is based on five pillars — data, best practices, innovation, honesty and funding.

Through the Cancer Collaborative, the Cancer Connect Collaborative Research Incubator, which is funded at $30M.

The incubator will focus on areas of practice that are often underserved, like pediatric cancer treatment, which is 1% of all cancer cases.

Every five years, the Collaborative identifies a specific area of focus to specialize in and the focus during this five-year term will be pediatric cancer.

What they're saying:

"This means Florida will make a major targeted investment in pediatric cancer research at Florida’s four children’s specialty children’s hospitals, Wolfson, Johns Hopkins, Nemours and Nicklaus," DeSantis explained. "They are all eligible for multi-year grants. They’re going to be able to expand clinical trials, improve treatment protocols and advance real-world cures. We want to make sure we are not just funding projects but achieving outcomes."

During the press conference, the first lady and Florida’s Surgeon General Dr. Joe Ladapo stressed the importance of nutrition and exercise when it comes to preventing cancer.

DeSantis says about 40% of cancer cases are preventable through lifestyle changes, including nutrition.

As of 2022, he said there were more than 18 million cancer survivors in the United States and that number is expected to grow to 26 million in the next 15 years.

