New FDA-approved pill offers hope for rare, deadly brain cancer

The FDA has approved a new drug called Modeyso for the treatment of diffuse midline glioma (DMG), a rare and aggressive brain and spinal cord cancer.

What we know:

DMG impacts about 200 to 300 people in the U.S. annually, mostly children and young adults. The drug is usually taken once a week in pill form, offering an alternative to risky surgeries and radiation treatments.

Dr. Patrick Grogan of Tampa's Moffitt Cancer Center said this is a milestone for brain tumor treatment. Historically, very few drugs have been approved for these types of tumors.

"When you're talking about somebody who's a pediatric patient... these people have a life to live... so it's really cool when we see approvals like this," Grogan said.

Why you should care:

DMG survival rates are typically less than a year, and treatment options have been extremely limited. Modeyso offers patients not just more time, but potentially better quality of life by reducing the need for invasive procedures.

What's next:

While not a cure, Modeyso aims to slow tumor growth and improve symptoms. Doctors and families are hopeful this breakthrough will pave the way for more treatments in the future.