Governor Ron DeSantis commemorates 9/11 in Palm Harbor at Florida’s largest permanent memorial

Memorial ceremonies took place across the Bay Area on Sunday to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

About 2,000 people, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, packed the Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in somber solidarity.

"They say never forget, but memories fade and as time passes, it’s easy to get lost in all these other things that we have going on in our daily lives. So, I think it’s really important that we’re taking time here, 21 years after one of the worst attacks this country has ever faced, to remember, to remember the lives that we lost, almost 3,000," DeSantis stated.

Curlew Hills Memory Gardens is home to the largest 9/11 memorial in Florida.

An eternal flame burns brightly underneath a granite replica of the twin towers. Large monuments surround the 150-pound steel beam, listing the names of all 343 firefighters who died on that dark day, and the 2,977 people who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It’s also important to remember the bravery that we saw that day, both from our first responders as well as just run-of-the-mill civilians who happened to be put into a very difficult situation. I think it’s especially important, so that some of the young people in our community who may be weren’t even alive then, understand what that day meant to this country," DeSantis said.

Other guest speakers emphasized the importance of keeping the significance of September 11 alive so those who were born after 2001 understand its place in American history and ensure something like it never happens again.

"Our whole purpose of this service and services like this every year is to never forget what occurred that day, for the people that lost loved ones, and for us as a country, because if we forget it, it’ll happen again, we’ll go to sleep, and we’ll wake up one morning and we’ll see that on our TV’s again," shared Keenan Knopke, Curlew Hills Memory Gardens CEO.

On Friday, Curlew Hills Memory Gardens turned on twin lights turned as a beacon of remembrance of that devastating day. The beams shine into the sky as a way to honor both the victims, and heroes of September 11, 2001. The pair of lights are projected more than 1,000 feet into the night sky, making sure the memorial can be seen far and wide.