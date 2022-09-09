Father, daughter share stage to honor victims of Sept. 11 attacks at Hillsborough Patriot Day event

Special moments filled the Tampa Bay area in honor of those who died during the attacks on September 11, 2001. A father and daughter said they grew closer together as they shared the stage at the Hillsborough County Patriot Day program.

Gabriella Jaramillo, 15, said she's been singing for as long as she could talk, and loves performing live on stage. She sang the National Anthem at the Sept. 11 ceremony held at Veterans Memorial Park.

While Gabriella performed, her dad, Capt. Carlos Jaramillo with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, was part of the Honor Guard.

"It's so exciting because he's my biggest supporter. He's my biggest fan. He's my biggest mentor. He's always there for me," Gabriella said.

Her dad said it was a proud moment to hear Gabriella singing during the event.

"It's very emotional to say the least, to hear her singing in the background, oh glory national anthem," Capt. Jaramillo said.

Even though Gabriella wasn't alive when Sept. 11 attacks occurred, she said it meant so much to sing the National Anthem during the event.

"I think it's such a great thing to be a part of, especially on such a traumatic day," Gabriella said.

In addition to his work with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Capt. Jaramillo also served for eight years in the Navy Reserves.

"I just hope they remember, truly remember what happened, remember the tragedy in this country and also remember how we came together as a nation. We were all united," Capt. Jaramillo said.