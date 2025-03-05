Expand / Collapse search

Governor Ron DeSantis holding news conference in Tampa

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  March 5, 2025 1:29pm EST
Ron DeSantis
    The Brief

      • Gov. Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo will speak at a news conference in Tampa on Wednesday.
      • It's scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m. at Harpoon Harry's Crab House off S. Franklin St.
      • The topic of the news conference has not been released.

    TAMPA, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Tampa on Wednesday afternoon.

    What we know:

    The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. at Harpoon Harry's Crab House off S. Franklin St.

    The governor will be joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

    What we don't know:

    The Governor's Office has not released details on the subject of the news conference.

    The Source: This story was written with information from the Governor's Office.

