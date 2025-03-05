Governor Ron DeSantis holding news conference in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Tampa on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. at Harpoon Harry's Crab House off S. Franklin St.
The governor will be joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
What we don't know:
The Governor's Office has not released details on the subject of the news conference.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Governor's Office.
