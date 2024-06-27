Gov. Ron DeSantis fast-tracks infrastructure improvements across the state

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vowed to ease congestion on I-75 and the I-4 corridor.

During a press conference at SunTrax in Auburndale, the governor touted the $14.5B slated for transportation projects in the upcoming budget.

He said the money will accelerate projects across the state that will create new travel lanes, resurface roads, fill potholes, and repair and replace bridges.

DeSantis went on to say that money is budgeted for airport expansions as well.

While road projects will take place across the state, DeSantis said that Central Florida is the largest beneficiary as improvements will be made on I-75 and the I-4 corridor.

This story is being updated. Check back for updates.

