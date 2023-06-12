Self-driving vehicle facility for testing and research opens in Auburndale

The future of driving will officially be tested in Florida.

After breaking ground on construction almost six years ago, FDOT and Florida’s turnpike officials will host the grand opening ceremony of the Suntrax test facility in Auburndale this afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

It's where cutting-edge research on self-driving cars is going to be conducted.

SunTrax sits on 475 acres on Braddock Road just off Park Parkway and is composed of a 2.25-mile-long oval test track around a 200-acre infield.

Rendering of new Suntrax facility.

The multi-lane track will make it the only high-speed autonomous vehicle testing facility in the southeastern United States.

In the infield, there will be multiple simulated transportation environments, including:

An urban area to simulate intersection configurations and complex lighting, signing, and signalization conditions,

A 20-acre open paved technology pad providing the ability to replicate nearly any real-world geometric configuration and perform endless test scenarios such as traffic signals.

A roadway geometry track made up of complex horizontal and vertical curves, plus irregular grade changes, and a pick-up/drop-off area to replicate passenger transfers, such as airports and transit centers.

A harshness testing area for noise, vibrations, and surfaces as well as a technology pad where safety and crash simulations will be tested.

Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise also constructed a main entry campus, featuring a 20,000-square-foot arrival and conference center as well as offices, classrooms, and indoor and outdoor event spaces.

Rendering of new Suntrax facility.

The complex also features a 27,000-square-foot maintenance building, 56,000-square-foot workshop buildings, and a 75-foot-tall observation tower to view the vehicles as they navigate the different testing environments.

Suntrax is also designed to test toll technology, equipment, software, lane marking, and moveable barrier systems.

Florida Poly students will be working with experienced researchers on several different projects, including how to make driverless vehicles safer and more efficient. They will also be looking into other transportation issues, like how to make cars more manageable when driving on wet roads and improving the toll system.